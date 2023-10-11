TOP 10 Anime crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Are you a fan of Anime? Here we are with TOP 10 gripping crime thriller anime series on various OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
A high-school student gets a notebook that grants the wish to kill anyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akane joins division one of the Public Safety Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division and fights latent criminals and enforcers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This anime series has themes of extensive corruption, cybernetic addiction, and gang violence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Demon Slayer follows the story of a teenager who turns into a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister was turned into a demon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
InuYasha is a half-dog demon and half-human. A human girl falls through a time portal and together they solve heinous crimes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young teenager joins his school's occult just for fun only to have his bubble burst.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It talks about negative energies flowing in every human being that leads to destruction.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An impoverished young man is granted a wish to turn his body part into a chainsaw, helping keep criminal activities at bay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Japanese surgeon learns that one of his patients is a psychotic serial killer.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A mischievous young woman learns about her grandfather's ability to stop time using a mysterious stone after her brother and nephew are kidnapped.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young high-school student is kidnapped by the Black organisation and drugged and turned into a small boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The high-school student who has a penchant for solving crimes acts like a kid who helps a good-for-nothing detective in solving crimes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
