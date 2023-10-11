TOP 10 Anime crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT 

Are you a fan of Anime? Here we are with TOP 10 gripping crime thriller anime series on various OTT platforms.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Death Note (Netflix)

A high-school student gets a notebook that grants the wish to kill anyone. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Psycho-Pass series (Amazon Prime Video)

Akane joins division one of the Public Safety Bureau's Criminal Investigation Division and fights latent criminals and enforcers. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cyberpunks: Edgerunners (Netflix)

This anime series has themes of extensive corruption, cybernetic addiction, and gang violence. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Demon Slayer (Netflix)

Demon Slayer follows the story of a teenager who turns into a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister was turned into a demon. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

InuYasha (Amazon Prime Video)

InuYasha is a half-dog demon and half-human. A human girl falls through a time portal and together they solve heinous crimes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll)

A young teenager joins his school's occult just for fun only to have his bubble burst. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Popular Manga

It talks about negative energies flowing in every human being that leads to destruction.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chainsaw Man (Netflix)

An impoverished young man is granted a wish to turn his body part into a chainsaw, helping keep criminal activities at bay.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monster (Netflix)

A Japanese surgeon learns that one of his patients is a psychotic serial killer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kokkoku, Moment by moment (Amazon Prime Video)

A mischievous young woman learns about her grandfather's ability to stop time using a mysterious stone after her brother and nephew are kidnapped. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Case Closed (Amazon Prime Video)

A young high-school student is kidnapped by the Black organisation and drugged and turned into a small boy. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Detective Conan

The high-school student who has a penchant for solving crimes acts like a kid who helps a good-for-nothing detective in solving crimes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 most loved K-dramas in India on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT 

 

 Find Out More