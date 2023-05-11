Top 10 anime on Amazon Prime Video to watch now
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Vinland Saga on Amazon Prime Video is a gripping anime show which only gets better with each episode.
If you want to relive '90s anime then watch Rebuild Of Evangelion on Amazon Prime Video.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure showcases characters having very cool powers. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Banana Fish is for every anime fan. The story is about pain, isolation and relationships.
Hitorijime My Hero on Amazon Prime Video shows the relationshp between a teenager Masahiro Setagawa and his teacher, Kousuke Ooshiba.
Captain Tsubasa (2018) is a franchise which had its debut in 1981. Captain Tsubasa has come back to showcase new things from the start.
Princess Principal on Amazon Prime Video shows a political climate coupled with civil war.
Sonic X is one of the best animes on Amazon Prime Video.
Psycho-Pass is for anyone who is new to anime. The content is mysterious and is there on Amazon Prime Video.
Ghost Stories is a horror series which also has elements of comedy and adult jokes.
