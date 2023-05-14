Top 10 Anime series popular in India

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Tokyo Ghoul has a dedicated fan base in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Power Rangers series has immense popularity in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bayblade is one of the most popular anime series in 2000s.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indians are still crazy over the anime character Shinchan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pokemon is one of the most loved anime in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naruto series has several fans in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dragon Ball franchise has massive support from Indian fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doremon has enough popularity in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Death Note is one of the most popular anime series in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Attack on Titan has a great fan base in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Parineeti Chopra to Kiara Advani: Bollywood brides stun in pastels

 

 Find Out More