Top 10 Anime series popular in India
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Tokyo Ghoul has a dedicated fan base in India.
Power Rangers series has immense popularity in India.
Bayblade is one of the most popular anime series in 2000s.
Indians are still crazy over the anime character Shinchan.
Pokemon is one of the most loved anime in India.
Naruto series has several fans in India.
Dragon Ball franchise has massive support from Indian fans.
Doremon has enough popularity in India.
Death Note is one of the most popular anime series in India.
Attack on Titan has a great fan base in India.
