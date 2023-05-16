Top 10 Anime series you can finish watching in a day on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
People are fond of Anime series but can’t binge-watch in a day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's take a look at anime series that have fewer short episodes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trigun has 26 episodes and can be watched on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Steins Gate is on 25 episodes available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Samurai Champloo has 26 episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Onepunch Man has 2 seasons with 12 episodes in each available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Great Teacher Onizuka streaming on Netflix is a must-watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devilman Crybaby is 7 episodes short series available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cowboy Bebop is 26 episodic series lasting 22-24 minutes each episode and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BNA: Brand New Animal has 12 episodes and streaming on Netflix
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Erased is 12 episodic series available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel tops list of top original shows on OTT this week
Find Out More