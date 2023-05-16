Top 10 Anime series you can finish watching in a day on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023

People are fond of Anime series but can’t binge-watch in a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let's take a look at anime series that have fewer short episodes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trigun has 26 episodes and can be watched on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Steins Gate is on 25 episodes available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samurai Champloo has 26 episodes streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Onepunch Man has 2 seasons with 12 episodes in each available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Great Teacher Onizuka streaming on Netflix is a must-watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Devilman Crybaby is 7 episodes short series available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cowboy Bebop is 26 episodic series lasting 22-24 minutes each episode and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BNA: Brand New Animal has 12 episodes and streaming on Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Erased is 12 episodic series available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra's Citadel tops list of top original shows on OTT this week

 

 Find Out More