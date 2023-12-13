Top 10 Anime shows adopted from video games to stream on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
"Cyberpunk: Edgerunners" on Netflix is one of the better recent adaptations. Inspired by the action role-playing game "Cyberpunk 2077," this stand-alone series explores the world of enhanced cybernetics.
'Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Bladeworks' is a faithful adaptation set in the Fate universe that captivates viewers with its better writing, faster pacing, and striking visuals.
Transcendent Steins;Gate continues to be a model of flawless adaptation, reflecting the captivating narrative of its graphic novel inspiration.
For decades, "Pokémon" has captivated audiences as a timeless titan in the gaming and anime industries. Based on the well-known video games "Pokémon Red and Blue," the anime explores a world full of Pokémon creatures.
With its seamless blend of genres, Danganronpa engrossed viewers in an engrossing story that stems from its video game roots.
Originating from the Megami Tensei games, the Persona series tells stories set against the backdrop of a high school. Using "personas," or representations of characters' psyches utilized in combat, was what made it unique.
Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibouken from the 1990s, which has been adapted into many formats, is still considered the best because of its deep character development
"Tales of Symphonia: The Animation" is a captivating animated series that delves into a compelling storyline without being overly long.
The recent anime adaptation of the legendary Castlevania game series proved successful. The Netflix original series is a fantastic anime adaptation of a video game, inspired by the 1989 title Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse.
God Eater, a 2015–2016 TV show that was highly praised for its gripping story, was adapted from the legendary video game series. Eager viewers anticipate a possible Bandai Visual sequel despite the show's one season.
