Top 10 Anime to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list anime series to watch online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball which outlines the journey of Goku is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Death Note

Death Note is a cult classic anime series available on Netflix.

My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is a superhero anime available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pokemon

Pokemon has a massive fanbase in India and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Naruto

Most popular anime series Naruto is streaming on Netflix.

Demon Slayer

Japanese manga series Demon Slayer is available on Netflix.

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is a post-apocalyptic series available on Disney+ Hotstar.

One Piece

Watch One Piece on Netflix.

Bleach

Bleach on Netflix explores high school kid’s story.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood

Watch Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood on Netflix.

