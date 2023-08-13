Top 10 Anime to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Here is a list anime series to watch onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Dragon Ball which outlines the journey of Goku is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Death Note is a cult classic anime series available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Hero Academia is a superhero anime available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pokemon has a massive fanbase in India and it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Most popular anime series Naruto is streaming on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Japanese manga series Demon Slayer is available on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attack on Titan is a post-apocalyptic series available on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch One Piece on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bleach on Netflix explores high school kid’s story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!