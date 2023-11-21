Top 10 anthology movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Lust Stories on Netflix explores modern relationships through four short films by different directors.
Dus Kahaniyaa on Amazon Prime Video brings 10 short stories of lust infidelity, religious bias, and more.
Netflix's Lust Stories 2 explores human desires encompassing sex, love, and sensuality within its anthology format.
Bombay Talkies on Netflix celebrates Indian cinema's centenary with four unique stories directed by different filmmakers.
Ajeeb Daastaans streaming on Netflix explores complex human emotions through four interconnected stories.
Unpaused on Amazon Prime Video captures tales of resilience and hope during the pandemic through short stories.
I Am on Disney+ Hotstar shows four stories based on real events like child abuse, Kashmiri Pandits, gay rights, and more.
Darna Mana Hai on Amazon Prime Video is an anthology film blending horror and supernatural stories.
Ghost Stories on Netflix is a horror anthology featuring spooky tales crafted by renowned directors.
Ludo, available on Netflix, intricately weaves four seemingly disparate stories into a tale driven by fate and chance.
