Top 10 apps and OTT platforms to watch anime series
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Netflix has some of the best anime series which you would like to watch.
Hulu has a lot of anime films, TV shows and also original anime content.
Crunchyrol is a great app to watch anime as it has classic collections.
Funimation is a free app where you can watch anime free of cost.
The AnimeLab has a good collection of anime for your anime thirst.
Amazon Prime Video has a minimaslistic catalogue for animes.
AnimeFox is a free anime streaming app where you can watch good anime shows.
AniMix Play is again a good platform to watch great anime content.
Mubi has a lot of vintage anime collections which is all things exciting.
RetroCrush also has a free collection of animes.
