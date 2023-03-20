Top 10 Award winning Indian films to watch on Netflix

There are many award-moving movies on Netflix that you need to bookmark and watch immediately. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2023

RRR

It is a fictitious story related to two revolutionaries and their sojourn away from home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali

What happens when an ancient man in India becomes involved in a feud between two people?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Dhadakne Do

The Mehra family must find their way of living and also loving their lives when they are on a cruise to make their 30th wedding anniversary special.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

3 Idiots

Two buddies are finding their partner. They revisit their college days even as the rest of the world calls them idiots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen

A girl from Delhi called Rani goes on her solo honeymoon as her wedding gets cancelled.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ludo

A sex tape, suitcase of money and four stories of criminals are shown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Wednesday

A police officer thinks about the most stunning career of a man and Wednesday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three buddies have decided to turn their vacation into reality post their friend gets engaged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haider

A man comes to Kashmir post his dad disappears to confront his uncle whom he thinks plays a role in his dad's fate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do Dooni Chaar

A middle-class family tries to buy a car in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Ent News: Salman Khan threatened via email, Abdu Rozik on rift with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and more

 

 Find Out More