Top 10 Awkward celeb pics of the week

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor be like 'Kahin Pe Nigahen Kahin Pe Nishana'

Kiara Advani is sleep walking?

Too much flash can hurt the eye, hai na Kartik Aaryan?

If 'when will I get compliments' had a face ft. Jacqueline Fernandez.

Kajol being all smile despite her dress giving her trouble.

Bhumi Pednekar trying hard to be a poser?

Malaika Arora be like talk to my hand, please!

Adaa Sharma's pout is funny.

Neha Bhasin is sleep posing!

Rakul Preet Singh seems so happy to meet Shriya Saran!

