Top 10 B-town celebs who believe in the power of astrology and numerology
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 17, 2024
Govinda reportedly consulted an astrologer regarding the right time to step on shooting sets of films.
Amitabh Bachchan wears a Neelam gemstone on the middle finger of the hand.
Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly altered the spelling of her name.
Ekta Kapoor starts her show with the letter K and wears gems on her fingers.
Jeetendra dons white shirt and white trousers during shots.
Sara Ali Khan visits various religious places.
Ranbir Kapoor loves the number 8 and believes in astrology.
Salman Khan has a famous turquoise bracelet or feroza patthar.
Shah Rukh Khan believes in the number 555 and has a license plate on his card with the same digit.
