Top 10 B-town celebs who believe in the power of astrology and numerology

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Bollywood celebs who believe in astrology and numerology.

Govinda reportedly consulted an astrologer regarding the right time to step on shooting sets of films.

Amitabh Bachchan wears a Neelam gemstone on the middle finger of the hand.

Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly altered the spelling of her name.

Ekta Kapoor starts her show with the letter K and wears gems on her fingers.

Jeetendra dons white shirt and white trousers during shots.

Sara Ali Khan visits various religious places.

Ranbir Kapoor loves the number 8 and believes in astrology.

Salman Khan has a famous turquoise bracelet or feroza patthar.

Shah Rukh Khan believes in the number 555 and has a license plate on his card with the same digit.

