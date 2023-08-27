Top 10 banned movies you can now watch on OTT and YouTube

Movies that did not hit theaters but are now available onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023
The censor board banned Fire because it deals with homosexuality.
Un Freedom is about a lesbian couple with a terrorist angle.
Water revolves around a widow being ill-treated and how she finds love.
The Censore board didn't approve of Parzania as it shows religious riots.
Kissa Kursee Kaa was also banned from releasing in theaters.
Loev revolves around a gay couple
The film is based on the life of Phoolan Devi.
The censor board didn't approve of this film but it is now available on OTT.
Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday is now available on Netflix.
Firaaq is based on the Godhra riots.
