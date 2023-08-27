Top 10 banned movies you can now watch on OTT and YouTube

Movies that did not hit theaters but are now available online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2023

Fire - Youtube

The censor board banned Fire because it deals with homosexuality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Un Freedom - Netflix

Un Freedom is about a lesbian couple with a terrorist angle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water - Youtube

Water revolves around a widow being ill-treated and how she finds love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parzania - Disney+ Hotstar

The Censore board didn’t approve of Parzania as it shows religious riots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kissa Kursee Kaa - Yotube

Kissa Kursee Kaa was also banned from releasing in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loev - Netflix

Loev revolves around a gay couple

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bandit Queen - Amazon Prime Video

The film is based on the life of Phoolan Devi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Angry Indian Goddesses - Netflix

The censor board didn’t approve of this film but it is now available on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Friday - Netflix

Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday is now available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Firaaq - Amazon Prime Video

Firaaq is based on the Godhra riots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer stars Rajinikanth and more top 10 Indian celebrities who are from Bangalore

 

 Find Out More