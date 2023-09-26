Top 10 banned movies that are now on Youtube and other OTT

Here is a list of movies that were banned by CBFC but made their way onlineSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday is now accessible on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fire faced a ban by the censor board due to its portrayal of homosexuality.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although initially not approved by the censor board, Angry Indian Goddesses is now available on OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandit Queen is based on the life of Phoolan Devi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Un Freedom explores the story of a lesbian couple with a terrorist subplot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parzania was not approved by the censor board as it depicts religious riots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Loev follows the story of a gay couple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Firaaq is centered around the events of the Godhra riots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kissa Kursee Kaa also faced a ban on its theatrical release.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Water revolves around the mistreatment of widows and their quest for love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!