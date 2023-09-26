Top 10 banned movies that are now on Youtube and other OTT

Here is a list of movies that were banned by CBFC but made their way online

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

Black Friday - Netflix

Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday is now accessible on Netflix.

Fire - Youtube

Fire faced a ban by the censor board due to its portrayal of homosexuality.

Angry Indian Goddesses - Netflix

Although initially not approved by the censor board, Angry Indian Goddesses is now available on OTT platforms.

Bandit Queen - Amazon Prime Video

Bandit Queen is based on the life of Phoolan Devi.

Un Freedom - Netflix

Un Freedom explores the story of a lesbian couple with a terrorist subplot.

Parzania - Disney+ Hotstar

Parzania was not approved by the censor board as it depicts religious riots.

Loev - Netflix

Loev follows the story of a gay couple.

Firaaq - Amazon Prime Video

Firaaq is centered around the events of the Godhra riots.

Kissa Kursee Kaa - Youtube

Kissa Kursee Kaa also faced a ban on its theatrical release.

Water - Youtube

Water revolves around the mistreatment of widows and their quest for love.

