Top 10 beauty lessons to take from Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and more

There are many beauty lessons which one can seek inspiration from Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and many more.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 23, 2023

Nita Ambani

All you need to do is wear a heavy kajal for all your Indian occasions.

Foundation

Nita Ambai loves to apply foundation which creates a lot of magic on her skin.

Isha Ambani

Bookmark Isha's smokey eye look that will help you go for a natural look.

Highlights

Isha loves to highlight her cheeks and she is a pro in the same.

Shloka Mehta

This Ambani bahu loves to use a lot of blush on her cheeks.

Boldest

All you need is a good lip colour to look hot and bold.

Tina Ambani

Is an Indian attire even complete without a red bindi?

Simple makeup

We love Tina's monotone makeup look.

Radhika Merchant

She loves to opt for a natural makeup look.

No makeup

We are totally floored by this de-glam makeup-like appearance which shows Radhika is a stunner.

