Top 10 beauty secrets of Shubman Gill's rumoured love Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is born with good looks. She takes a lot of efforts to maintain herself and takes care of her skin. Here's what her secret regime looks like.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023
Sara likes to apply leftover fruits on her face which she applies in the form of a face mask.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to sip on coconut water which helps her skin be soft and smooth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She applies almond paste on her face which acts as an exfoliation and removes dead skin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara drinks coconut water as it acts as an anti cleanser and has natural anti bacterial.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara ensures that she sleeps for eight hours and does not compromise on the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star applies onion juice on her head which helps in the promotion of hair growth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara believes in eating a healthy diet that consists of sabzi, chicken, brown rice and fruits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star loves to workout in the gym for hours and the post workout glow is so evident.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara does not like to put makeup and like her skin to be de-glam so that it can breathe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
