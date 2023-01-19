Top 10 beauty secrets of Shubman Gill's rumoured love Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is born with good looks. She takes a lot of efforts to maintain herself and takes care of her skin. Here's what her secret regime looks like.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023

Applies leftover fruits

Sara likes to apply leftover fruits on her face which she applies in the form of a face mask.

Coconut water to the resuce

She likes to sip on coconut water which helps her skin be soft and smooth.

Makes almond paste

She applies almond paste on her face which acts as an exfoliation and removes dead skin.

Benefits of coconut water

Sara drinks coconut water as it acts as an anti cleanser and has natural anti bacterial.

Sleeps well

Sara ensures that she sleeps for eight hours and does not compromise on the same.

Applies onion juice

The star applies onion juice on her head which helps in the promotion of hair growth.

Balanced form of eating

Sara believes in eating a healthy diet that consists of sabzi, chicken, brown rice and fruits.

Works out

The star loves to workout in the gym for hours and the post workout glow is so evident.

De-glam look

Sara does not like to put makeup and like her skin to be de-glam so that it can breathe.

Stunner in every frame

Sara in the past had made news because she was rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill.

