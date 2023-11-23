Top 10 best Anime shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT for beginners
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Death Note - Light Yagami, a high school student, finds the Death Note, a mysterious notebook. Anyone whose name appears in the Death Note has the ability to be killed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naruto - The narrative starts with Naruto Uzumaki, a mischievous orphan who is excluded by the people due to the fact that he harbors the Nine-Tailed Fox, a strong and evil entity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jujutsu Kaisen - Yuji Itadori, an active and carefree high school student, is the main focus of the series. Accidentally releasing a plethora of lethal Cursed Spirits, his friends unintentionally open a cursed object bearing a malicious Curse.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Punch Man - The narrative presents Saitama, a regular guy who chooses to transform into a hero for amusement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Hero Academia - Izuku Midoriya, a youngster who aspires to be a hero like his idol, All Might, the Symbol of Peace, is the protagonist of the story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fullmetal Alchemist - Brotherhood - When attempting to use their alchemical abilities to bring their mother back to life, the Elric brothers meet a tragic end.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hunter X Hunter - Gon thinks he is alone, but an old apprentice informs him that his father is still alive. He needs to turn into a Hunter in order to locate him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Food Wars - This show elevates the competitive food show genre to a whole new level. The beautifully produced food imagery is sure to captivate viewers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dororo - At the start of the tale, a wicked lord strikes a bargain with twelve sealed demons in exchange for the prosperity of his realm and its territories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vinland Saga - In an attempt to take revenge, battle his killer as a brave warrior, and honor his father, Thorfinn sets out on a quest with him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal Trailer: Reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer could be another box office biggie of 2023