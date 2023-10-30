Top 10 best Bollywood films around the Indo-Pak war to watch on OTT

These films are a glorious tribute by Bollywood to war heroes and will fill your heart with pride.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023
Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is about the surgical strike that happened in PoK in 2016.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gunjan Saxena is about the girl who was in charge of carrying out medical evacuations, dropping supplies during the Kargil war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the story focuses on the life of a soldier played by Hrithik Roshan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie tells the tale of Captain Vikram Batra, 24, who died on the Kargil battlefield.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter or R.A.W is a spy thriller based on the 1971 war.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia plays a Kashmiri girl marries a Pakistani soldier so that she can spy on him and serve her country.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is about a Pakistani submarine, Ghazi's attack on INS Rajput.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoop is on the aftermath of the death of an Indian Army officer Captain Rohit Kapoor, who died defending Tiger Hill from Pakistani troops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most popular in the genre, Border is about a company of soldiers who defend the India border putting their all at risk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This multi-starrer is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
