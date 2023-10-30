Top 10 best Bollywood films around the Indo-Pak war to watch on OTT

These films are a glorious tribute by Bollywood to war heroes and will fill your heart with pride.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

Uri: The Surgical Strike on Zee5

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike is about the surgical strike that happened in PoK in 2016.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix

Gunjan Saxena is about the girl who was in charge of carrying out medical evacuations, dropping supplies during the Kargil war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lakshya on Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the story focuses on the life of a soldier played by Hrithik Roshan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shershaah on Prime Video

The movie tells the tale of Captain Vikram Batra, 24, who died on the Kargil battlefield.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Romeo Akbar Walter on Netflix

John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter or R.A.W is a spy thriller based on the 1971 war.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raazi on Prime Video

Alia plays a Kashmiri girl marries a Pakistani soldier so that she can spy on him and serve her country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ghazi Attack on Prime Video

The film is about a Pakistani submarine, Ghazi's attack on INS Rajput.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhoop on Prime Video

Dhoop is on the aftermath of the death of an Indian Army officer Captain Rohit Kapoor, who died defending Tiger Hill from Pakistani troops.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Border on Zee5

One of the most popular in the genre, Border is about a company of soldiers who defend the India border putting their all at risk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LOC: Kargil on MX Player

This multi-starrer is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD, watch these Top 10 dystopian movies on Amazon Prime, Netflix and more OTT

 

 Find Out More