Top 10 best Bollywood satire movies to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023

One of the best satirical films to watch is PK. The movie stars Aamir Khan as a lost alien on Earth hunting for a device. The movie is an eye-opener of sorts. It is on Netflix.

Kathal on Netflix is a comedy film that touches upon the topic of caste-discrimination.

Peepli Live is a satirical black comedy film about media, politicians jumping on a situation where a farmer decides to commit suicide. It is on Netflix.

Oh - My God! is on YouTube. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar's film is about a businessman filing a lawsuit against temple charlatans.

Jolly LLB is a satirical dark comedy courtroom drama on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a struggling lawyer going against a powerful lawyer.

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro on Amazon Prime Video is among the best films. It is about two photographers who accidentally capture a murder and expose corruption.

Well Done Abba on Disney+Hotstar is about a driver who raises voice against the Government as his village suffers through draught.

Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a man trying different ways to cope up with inflation.

Kya Dilli Kya Lahore is on YouTube and AppleTV. The movie is about an Indian soldier and a Pakistani soldier bonding amidst a cross-fire.

Bangistan is about two suicide bombers who change their mind at the last minute. The comedy film is on Netflix.

