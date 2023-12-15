Top 10 best Christmas movies ever to watch on Amazon Prime Video while sipping hot chocolate
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 15, 2023
Home Alone, a beloved Christmas movie starring Macaulay Culkin, promotes spending time with family even if they drive you crazy.
This time around in Home Alone 2, Kevin McAllister and his thugs are back to make you enjoy your Christmas.
Even while it might not always feel like it, we still have a lot to be thankful for. That is very well-remembered in the movie It's a Wonderful Life.
Elf is a true Christmas miracle, full of hilarious moments and holiday cheer.
In Almost Christmas, a star-studded cast plays a family that has lost their matriarch but not their sense of humour.
The best Christmas romantic comedy you can watch with your significant other is Love Actually.
Polar Express, this timeless animated film vividly illustrates the picture book.
Young Mariah Carey wishes for a puppy in time for Christmas in the movie All I Want For Christmas is You.
Look at how Charles Dickens wrote the well-known Christmas tale, The Man Who Invented Christmas.
Tim Allen and Jamie Lee Curtis are the stars of the endearing holiday comedy Christmas With the Kranks.
