Top 10 best cop web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023

Delhi Crime on Netflix has Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and more as cops. The first season was about the Delhi gang-rape case of 2012.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video has Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah as cops trying to nab a serial killer. The story will leave you shocked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot on JioCinema has Vijay Varma as a cop trying to solve an acid attack case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kohrra on Netflix has Barun Sobti as a cop. The series is about a groom getting murdered days after his wedding. The story is filled with interesting twist and turns.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Avinash on JioCinema has Randeep Hooda as a dedicated cop who wants to bring an end to crime in UP.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video has Jaideep Ahlawat as a cop. He is handover a case of a lifetime that unearths some dark side of suspects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal is on MX Player. The web series is said to be inspired by life of IPS Navniet Sikhera who tried to put an end to gang wars.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sacred Games on Netflix has Saif Ali Khan as a cop who is on a mission to save Mumbai. The story of Ganesh Gaitonde is interesting AF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is on Netflix. The show is about a dedicated police officer chasing a merciless criminal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Police Diary 2.0 web series is on Zee5. The series is about two special task force teams trying to put an end to crime in Tamil Nadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kerala Crime Files is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a thrilling cop drama about six policemen solving a murder mystery with just one clue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranyak on Netflix has Raveena Tandon playing a cop. A horrifying murder in the hills sets two cops on their toes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian movies that hold strong social message to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More