Top 10 best cop web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2023
Delhi Crime on Netflix has Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and more as cops. The first season was about the Delhi gang-rape case of 2012.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video has Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah as cops trying to nab a serial killer. The story will leave you shocked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalkoot on JioCinema has Vijay Varma as a cop trying to solve an acid attack case.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kohrra on Netflix has Barun Sobti as a cop. The series is about a groom getting murdered days after his wedding. The story is filled with interesting twist and turns.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Inspector Avinash on JioCinema has Randeep Hooda as a dedicated cop who wants to bring an end to crime in UP.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video has Jaideep Ahlawat as a cop. He is handover a case of a lifetime that unearths some dark side of suspects.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukaal is on MX Player. The web series is said to be inspired by life of IPS Navniet Sikhera who tried to put an end to gang wars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sacred Games on Netflix has Saif Ali Khan as a cop who is on a mission to save Mumbai. The story of Ganesh Gaitonde is interesting AF.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is on Netflix. The show is about a dedicated police officer chasing a merciless criminal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Police Diary 2.0 web series is on Zee5. The series is about two special task force teams trying to put an end to crime in Tamil Nadu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kerala Crime Files is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a thrilling cop drama about six policemen solving a murder mystery with just one clue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aranyak on Netflix has Raveena Tandon playing a cop. A horrifying murder in the hills sets two cops on their toes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 South Indian movies that hold strong social message to watch on OTT
Find Out More