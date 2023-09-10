Top 10 best crime thrillers of 2023 to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Rajinikanth's Jailer, Vijay Varma's Kaalkoot and more crime thrillers that entertained in 2023.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Deviah put up a stellar performance in this crime thriller. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalkoot

The web series on JioCinema is about an inspector investigating an acid attack case. It is thrilling and interesting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guns & Gulaabs

The quirky crime thriller that has a powerful starcast of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav is now available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager

The second season of The Night Manager released in June this year on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Freelancer

The web series on Disney+Hotstar is about an ex-cop taking up a project to save a girl trapped in Syria.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer

Rajinikanth's latest film that is high on thrill and violence is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kerala Crime Files

Kerala Crime Files on Disney+Hotstar is as thrilling as it can get.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur's film that has a lot of suspense is now available of Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farzi

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut this year with Farzi. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness that brought Ajay Devgn to OTT is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haddi

The latest release Haddi starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender is a revenge/gangster drama. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aakhri Sach

The latest thriller to add to the list is Aakhri Sach starring Tamannaah Bhatia. A few episodes are available on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan joins Gadar 2, Pathaan and more to clock the fastest Rs 200 crore at the box office

 

 Find Out More