Top 10 best films on parents and children relationships to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Rajma Chawal on Netflix is about a father connecting with his estranged son through social media.
Piku is about a father-daughter relationship and the challenges they face while dealing with each other's quirks and idiosyncrasies. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Dangal is about the father-daughter relationship and the sacrifices they make. Available on Netflix.
Taare Zameen Par on Amazon Prime Video is about a young boy struggling with dyslexia and his relationship with his father.
Dil Dhadakne Do explores parents and children relationship in a dysfunctional family. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Thappad highlights a father supporting his daughter against her husband’s domestic abuse. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Do Dooni Chaar on Netflix is about parents trying to bring up their children with values.
Baghban on Netflix is a family drama about an elderly couple forced to live separately with their children.
Masoom on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a father unwilling to accept a child born out of wedlock.
3 Idiots streaming on Netflix explores the pressures of society and the expectations parents have from their children.
