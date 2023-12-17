Top 10 best heist movies and series to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 17, 2023
Money Heist, the Spanish Heist series single-handedly made the heist formate especially famous in India. On Netflix.
French series, Lupin continued the heist sub-genre as it followed the adventures of Arsene Lupin. On Netflix.
White Collar revolves around a con artist who works with the FBI to solve white-collar crimes, showcasing various heists and cons. On Disney+ Hostar. 2
Leverage follows the story of a team of criminals-turned-heroes who pull off elaborate cons against corrupt individuals and orgs. On Prime Video.
Meanwhile, in Bollywood Dhoom series does heist movies in one of the best ways with high-speed chases and whatnot. On Prime Video.
Inspired by true events, Special 26 revolves around a group posing as CBI officers to conduct fake raids on corrupt officials. On Prime Video.
A heist comedy film, Happy New Year features a group of amateur thieves planning to pull off a robbery during a dance competition. On Netflix.
Apharan is a crime-thriller involving kidnapping and ransom, with blend of suspense and heist elements. On JioCinema.
Special OPS involves intricate operations and missions conducted by Indian intelligence officers involving elements akin to heists. On Disney+ Hotstar.
We will also see the release of Berlin later this month which will be quite similar to Money Heist as well. On Netflix.
