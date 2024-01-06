Top 10 best Hindi comedy movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi is on Amazon Prime Video. From Virus to Chatur, this movie is a laugh riot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Golmaal: Fun Unlimited but Golmaal 3 is also on Amazon Prime Video. The movies serve endless entertainment.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Welcome To The Jungle, watch the OG Welcome starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and more. It will leave you laughing hard.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Get double dose of Salman Khan with Judwaa. The Dabangg Khan is known for his comic timing and Judwaa is one of his best.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andaz Apna Apna is called a cult classic for a reason. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's combination makes this comedy drama worth watching.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the Bollywood classics is Padosan. The story is about Bhola who falls in love with his fashionable and modern neighbour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai MBBS can be watched anytime, any number of times. Sanjay Dutt and his circuit Arshad Warsi will tickle your funny bones like no other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is touted to be the best comedy film ever made. Paresh Rawal as Baburao is truly is phenomenal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hulchul is about two youngsters belonging from rival families falling forming a plan to seek revenge. Chaos unfolds when they fall in love with each other.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All the three parts of Fukrey are on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy film is a hit among the young crowd.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The movie serves a perfect laughter dose to all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the new ones is Good Newwz. The story revolves around two couples who witness the biggest blunder at a fertility clinic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Indian new movies with insane budgets releasing in 2024
Find Out More