Top 10 best Hindi comedy movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi is on Amazon Prime Video. From Virus to Chatur, this movie is a laugh riot.

Not just Golmaal: Fun Unlimited but Golmaal 3 is also on Amazon Prime Video. The movies serve endless entertainment.

Before Welcome To The Jungle, watch the OG Welcome starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and more. It will leave you laughing hard.

Get double dose of Salman Khan with Judwaa. The Dabangg Khan is known for his comic timing and Judwaa is one of his best.

Andaz Apna Apna is called a cult classic for a reason. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan's combination makes this comedy drama worth watching.

Among the Bollywood classics is Padosan. The story is about Bhola who falls in love with his fashionable and modern neighbour.

Munna Bhai MBBS can be watched anytime, any number of times. Sanjay Dutt and his circuit Arshad Warsi will tickle your funny bones like no other.

Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty is touted to be the best comedy film ever made. Paresh Rawal as Baburao is truly is phenomenal.

Hulchul is about two youngsters belonging from rival families falling forming a plan to seek revenge. Chaos unfolds when they fall in love with each other.

All the three parts of Fukrey are on Amazon Prime Video. The comedy film is a hit among the young crowd.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a romantic comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. The movie serves a perfect laughter dose to all.

Among the new ones is Good Newwz. The story revolves around two couples who witness the biggest blunder at a fertility clinic.

