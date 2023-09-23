Top 10 best Hindi dubbed sci-fi films on OTT to watch this weekend

Here is a list of Sci-fi movies available in Hindi dub to watch on OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ Hotstar is a blend of science fiction, superhero, thrill and adventure.
CIA operatives are on a mission to save the world. Tenet is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Inception is one of the best sci-fi films. It was available to watch in Hindi on Netflix.
The Matrix revolves around a computer programmer fighting an underground war against computers. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema.
Interstellar is one of the best sci-fi movie and it is available in Hindi on Amazon Prime Video.
A group of people struggle to move Earth to a new star system after sun dies out. Streaming on Netflix.
Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero sci-fi action film. It is also available in Hindi dub on Disney+ Hotstar
Avatar: Way of Water is a sci-fi action film available on Disney+ Hotstar.
If you like zombie films then I am Legend is a must watch. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
Oxygen streaming on Netflix is about a woman waking up confined in a cryogenic unit.
