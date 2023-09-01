Top 10 best Hindi dubbed South Indian thrillers to watch on OTT

Watch South Indian thriller movies in Hindi language on various OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil movie is available in Hindi language on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The original version of U Turn is available in Hindi dub on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhruvangal Pathinaru is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thadam is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Maayavan is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sarabham’s Hindi dub is available on MX Player.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi dub of Intelligent Khiladi can be watched for free on Youtube.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hindi dub of KHatarnak Policewala is avaialble on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
7th Day is steaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
