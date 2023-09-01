Top 10 best Hindi dubbed South Indian thrillers to watch on OTT

Watch South Indian thriller movies in Hindi language on various OTT platforms.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Vikram Vedha

R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil movie is available in Hindi language on Disney+ Hotstar.

U Turn

The original version of U Turn is available in Hindi dub on Netflix.

Dhruvangal Pathinaru

Dhruvangal Pathinaru is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Thadam

Thadam is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Ratsasan

Ratsasan is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Maayavan

Maayavan is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Sarabham

Sarabham’s Hindi dub is available on MX Player.

Intelligent Khiladi

The Hindi dub of Intelligent Khiladi can be watched for free on Youtube.

Khatarnak Policewala

The Hindi dub of KHatarnak Policewala is avaialble on Disney+ Hotstar.

7th Day

7th Day is steaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

