Top 10 best Hollywood web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

IMDb has released the top 10 web series of 2023 and here’s where you can watch them.

The Last Of Us has been ranked 1st by IMDb and you can watch on JioCinema.

Ashoka grabbed 2nd rank and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Succession available on JioCinema is in 3rd position as per IMDb's top 10 web series of 2023.

Black Mirror streaming on Netflix is set in a dystopian future.

The Mandalorian positioned in 5th place is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

One Piece is a fantasy adventure television series streaming on Netflix.

The Fall of the House of Usher is available on Netflix.

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama television series available on Apple TV.

The Bear is a comedy-drama series available on Disney+ Hotstar.

In 10th position is the superhero web series Gen V on Amazon Prime Video.

