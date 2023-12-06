Top 10 best Hollywood web series of 2023 to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
IMDb has released the top 10 web series of 2023 and here’s where you can watch them.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Last Of Us has been ranked 1st by IMDb and you can watch on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ashoka grabbed 2nd rank and is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Succession available on JioCinema is in 3rd position as per IMDb's top 10 web series of 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black Mirror streaming on Netflix is set in a dystopian future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Mandalorian positioned in 5th place is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One Piece is a fantasy adventure television series streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Fall of the House of Usher is available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama television series available on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bear is a comedy-drama series available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 10th position is the superhero web series Gen V on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 rom-com K dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT to feel loved
Find Out More