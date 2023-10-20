Top 10 horror comedies to tickle your funny bone on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT

Love horror and comedy? These spooky films will leave you laughing hard.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Disney+Hotstar

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological comedy horror with Akshay playing a psychiatrist.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Netflix

The second instalment starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani also served as a laugh riot to the audience.

Stree on JioCinema

The movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others is about a town that lives in a fear of a woman who attacks men at night.

Roohi on JioCinema

Roohi is an extension of Stree with Janhvi Kapoor playing a character who is possessed by a spirit.

Golmaal Again on Amazon Prime Video

The horror comedy with ensemble cast will leave you laughing hard for hours.

Bhoothnath Returns on Disney+Hotstar

Bhoothnath Returns has Amitabh Bachchan playing a sweet ghost trying to scare children on Earth.

Kanchana on Disney+Hotstar

From the South film industry, Kanchana is the best horror comedy ever. The story is about a man who is possessed by three spirits.

Laxmii on Disney+Hotstar

Laxmii is a story of a man who gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender. The spirit is out to seek revenge.

Annabelle Sethupathi on Disney+Hotstar

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's horror comedy is absolutely entertaining to watch. The story is about Rudra who tries to free residents trapped in a haunting castle.

Phillauri on Disney+Hotstar

Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and more. It is a story of a ghost who considers a man as her husband as he was married to a tree that she considered home.

Phone Bhoot on Amazon Prime Video

It is a supernatural comedy film about two men who turn ghost hunters.

Nanu Ki Jaanu on Zee5

The entertaining horror comedy starring Abhay Deol will keep you hooked.

