Top 10 horror comedies to tickle your funny bone on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT

Love horror and comedy? These spooky films will leave you laughing hard.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological comedy horror with Akshay playing a psychiatrist.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The second instalment starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani also served as a laugh riot to the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and others is about a town that lives in a fear of a woman who attacks men at night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Roohi is an extension of Stree with Janhvi Kapoor playing a character who is possessed by a spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The horror comedy with ensemble cast will leave you laughing hard for hours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhoothnath Returns has Amitabh Bachchan playing a sweet ghost trying to scare children on Earth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From the South film industry, Kanchana is the best horror comedy ever. The story is about a man who is possessed by three spirits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Laxmii is a story of a man who gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender. The spirit is out to seek revenge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's horror comedy is absolutely entertaining to watch. The story is about Rudra who tries to free residents trapped in a haunting castle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Phillauri stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and more. It is a story of a ghost who considers a man as her husband as he was married to a tree that she considered home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a supernatural comedy film about two men who turn ghost hunters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The entertaining horror comedy starring Abhay Deol will keep you hooked.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
