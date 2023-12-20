Top 10 best Indian crime thriller web series on OTT that call for a rewatch before 2023 ends

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023

The third season of Criminal Justice features the return of the endearing lawyer Madhav Mishra.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita earned the Best Actress prize at the 2021 Filmfare OTT Awards, and the Aarya series received an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Murder concerns an industrialist who is charged with a horrible offense. He is ultimately released but he is later killed inexplicably.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime which is based on true events, combines fictitious and true narratives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nobody could have predicted that Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein would become such a big hit with the crowd.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The second season of Apharan is packed with delicious Bollywood masala that will definitely give you shivers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaukaal is an amazing thriller to watch which creates an awesome suspense for the viewers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undekhi is a show which is based on true events and will make you question certain functions we follow as a society.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others continue to dominate leaving Bigg Boss 17 out of Top 10 popular shows

 

 Find Out More