Top 10 best Indian crime thrillers of 2023 to watch on OTT before the year ends
Dec 17, 2023
Blockbuster release of the year Leo is one of the best crime thrillers that you can watch on Netflix.
Farzi is the story of an artist who gets pulled into a dark world where he must do his high-stakes job, watch on Prime Video.
Fukrey 3 is a thriller with a hint of comedy which makes it more of a light watch. On Prime Video.
Starring superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role in Jailer, where his job is to stop a gang who are trying to flee their leader from prison. On Prime Video.
Krishna Mehra is set to track down the mole who has been selling Indian defense secrets to other countries, watch Khufiya on Netflix.
Scam 2003, the story of Telgi, the man behind one of the most elaborate scams spread across various parts of the country. On SonyLIV.
Tiger Nageswara Rao is one entertaining thriller watch where a robber outwits the police in different ways to escape them. On Prime Video.

Dahaad is the story of a police officer who is trying to catch a serial killer on the lose. On Prime Video.
Bambai Meri Jaan is the story of a policeman trying to put everything on the line just to clean up the streets of Mumbai from crime. On Prime Video.
