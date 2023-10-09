Top 10 best Indian mystery movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you are a lover of mystery and suspense movies, you need to check out these Top 10 ones on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023
This comedy mystery movie of Naveen Polishetty is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Kannada movie made by Hemanth Rao is a must watchSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan is a neat mysterySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Maayon is a movie full of suspense set against a mythological backdropSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are in fine form in this movieSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This film of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dibakar Banerjee is a layered oneSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rahasya is one of the underrated Indian mystery films on the Talwar caseSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this Prosenjit starrer on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Do not miss this mystery thriller with horror elements on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is one of the finest Tamil mystery movies on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This movie is also there on Prime Video. The Hindi remake is on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!