Top 10 best Indian mystery movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you are a lover of mystery and suspense movies, you need to check out these Top 10 ones on Amazon Prime Video

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 09, 2023

Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

This comedy mystery movie of Naveen Polishetty is there on Prime Video

Kavaludaari

This Kannada movie made by Hemanth Rao is a must watch

Talaash

Talaash starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan is a neat mystery

Maayon

Maayon is a movie full of suspense set against a mythological backdrop

Te3n

Amitabh Bachchan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are in fine form in this movie

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

This film of Sushant Singh Rajput, Dibakar Banerjee is a layered one

Rahasya

Rahasya is one of the underrated Indian mystery films on the Talwar case

Dristikone

You can watch this Prosenjit starrer on Prime Video

Tumbadd

Do not miss this mystery thriller with horror elements on Prime Video

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru

This is one of the finest Tamil mystery movies on Prime Video

Hit

This movie is also there on Prime Video. The Hindi remake is on Netflix

