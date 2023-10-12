Top 10 best Indian romantic films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Looking for something beyond Bollywood romance; here is a look at Top 10 romantic films on various OTT platforms from South Indian and Maharashtra

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Ved

You can watch Ved on Disney + Hotstar. It stars Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Fandry

Not a typical romance, Fandry is there on ZEE5 and MX Player

Sairat

Sairat is there on Zee5 and Netflix India. It is a classic.

Hey Jude

You can watch Trisha and Nivin Pauly's Hey Jude on Prime Video and Zee5

Premam

This iconic Malayalam movie is on Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar

Ye Maaya Chesave

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's classic is on Zee 5 and Prime Video

Sita Ramam

Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's timeless love story is on Disney + Hotstar

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth are brilliant in this Kannada movie on Prime Video

Kaadhal

This 2004 Tamil film is there on MX Player

96

Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi's movie is hailed as one of the finest. You can watch on Sony LIV, Prime Video and Sun NXT

