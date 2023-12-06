Top 10 best K-dramas of all time that you should definitely watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
K-dramas have been taking over and if you're looking to get into them as well, there’s no better time.
Here, we take a look at some of the best K-dramas of all time to help you get an essence of what they really are.
The Uncanny Counter is a sci-fi series on Netflix about people with special abilities hunting demons.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo is a good mix of a rom-com and a sports story based on Olympic gold medalist Jang Mi-ran. Watch on Prime Video.
Itaewon Class is a simple yet emotional story of a bunch of friends trying to open a restaurant, watch it on Netflix.
My Country: The New Age is a historical drama about 2 close friends who grow apart due to different perspectives on things. Also on Netflix.
Alice is a sci-fi drama with elements of romance into it. The series gives its own unique take on time travel. On Viki.
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon is a superhero fantasy intertwined with crime-thriller and romance, there is something for everyone here, watch on Prime Video.
Crash Landing on You, one of the most famous K-dramas, is a love story with a twist. Stream on Netflix.
Descendants of the Sun is a show based around war and love of a couple partaking in war as a soldier and a nurse. On Netflix.
Set-up in an apocalyptic world, Sweet Home is a dramatic thriller on Netflix about residents trying their best to survive against what’s coming.
Alas, how can we forget Squid Game which took the whole world by storm on its release, watch it on Netflix if you already haven’t.
