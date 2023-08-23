Top 10 best K Dramas to watch on OTT in August, September 2023

If you love K-dramas you are in for some difficult choices to make for your watch list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
Cast: Kim Jae Wook, Krystal, Ha-Joon, Yu In- Young, Lim Won-Hee Released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 7th March 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kwak Dong- Yeon, Kim Joo-hun Released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 29th July 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Park Solomon, Shin Ye-eun, Seo Ji-hoon, Lee Soo-min Released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 9th November 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Jeong Jin- Yeong, Kang Shin-il, Joo Mingyung, Lee Sun- bin Released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 25th May 2018.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Kim Young-Kwang, Lee Sung- Kyung, Sung Joon, Hani Released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 22nd February 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Lee Jun-ho, Im Yoon-ah, Ko Won-hee, Kim Ga-eun Released on Netflix on 17th June 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik, Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon Releases on Netflix on October 12th, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Lee Min Ki, Suho, Han Ji Min, Joo Min Kyung, Kim Hee Won Releases on Netflix on 1st October 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Yoo Joon Sang, Kim Se Jeong, Cho Byeong Kyu, Yeom Hye Ran, Ahn Suk Hwan Releases on Netflix on 3rd September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cast: Ahn Hyo Seop, Kang Hoon, Jeon Yeo Been, Lee Min Go Releases on Netfliix on 8th September 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!