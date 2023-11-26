Top 10 best Korean crime thrillers to watch on OTT for a nail biting experience

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Midnight on Prime Video is an engaging fast-paced crime thriller.

Memoir of a Murderer on Netflix is about a former serial killer with Alzheimer's who fights to protect his daughter.

I Saw the Devil on Prime Video is a dark and intense cat-and-mouse game between a psychopathic killer and a secret agent.

Big Mouth is an action-packed thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Villainess on Prime Video is a fast-paced action thriller centered around a female assassin.

Voice is a must-watch thrilling crime drama on Netflix.

The Host on Netflix is about a mysterious sea monster.

The Outlaws on Prime Video is a high-octane action thriller based on real-life gang wars in Seoul.

Oldboy on Prime Video is a twisted revenge story filled with suspense and mystery.

The Flower of Evil is available in multilingual subtitles on Netflix

