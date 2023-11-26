Top 10 best Korean crime thrillers to watch on OTT for a nail biting experience
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Midnight on Prime Video is an engaging fast-paced crime thriller.
Memoir of a Murderer on Netflix is about a former serial killer with Alzheimer's who fights to protect his daughter.
I Saw the Devil on Prime Video is a dark and intense cat-and-mouse game between a psychopathic killer and a secret agent.
Big Mouth is an action-packed thriller on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Villainess on Prime Video is a fast-paced action thriller centered around a female assassin.
Voice is a must-watch thrilling crime drama on Netflix.
The Host on Netflix is about a mysterious sea monster.
The Outlaws on Prime Video is a high-octane action thriller based on real-life gang wars in Seoul.
Oldboy on Prime Video is a twisted revenge story filled with suspense and mystery.
The Flower of Evil is available in multilingual subtitles on Netflix
