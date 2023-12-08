Top 10 Best Korean dramas dubbed in Hindi on Youtube

Dec 08, 2023

Boys Over Flowers-A girl moves to an elite high school despite coming from a modest family. Four of the wealthiest boys cross her path, and she develops feelings for one of them.

My Love from the Star- It’s plot centers on an alien that arrived on Earth 400 years ago.

Backstreet Rookie-In this romantic comedy, the lead character, a former troublemaker, applies for a job at a convenience store owned by the man who did her errands a few years prior.

Dream Change Laundromat-In this romantic comedy, two former lovers run into each other at a laundromat but are unable to identify one another.

The undertaker-Sang-jo possesses the supernatural capacity to see deceased people's souls. He makes the decision to look into the death of a girl who appeared to have committed suicide.

Melting Heart-Ten years ago, Shin Woo regretted not having the guts to tell his first love. He goes back in time and is given another chance.

Strange School Tales-This Korean drama centers on a woman who experienced early parent loss. To find out the real reason for her parent's passing, she returns to the house of her youth.

Sweet Revenge-Ho Goo-hee, a high school student, finds a new app on her phone that promises to take revenge on the people whose names she enters into it.

Doctor Stranger-In their high school years, Park Hoon and Jae Hee fell in love, and the two decided to flee to South Korea.

Kakafukaka-Following her breakup with her cheating boyfriend, a young woman vacates her apartment. Now her new roommate is her ex boyfriend from middle school.

