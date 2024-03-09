Top 10 best Korean dramas to stream on Netflix

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

A look at the best Korean dramas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspector Koo is about a tough prosecutor navigating through challenging cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beyond Evil is about a detective's quest to solve a cold case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vagabond is about a man's investigation into a plane crash.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger is about a prosecutor's fight against corruption.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Good Detective is about two detectives investigating complex cases.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

My Name is about a woman's journey seeking revenge for her father's death.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Voice is about the emergency call center team dealing with a crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mask Girl is about an insecure office worker who transforms into an internet persona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is the Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on OTT platforms that fight social issues

 

 Find Out More