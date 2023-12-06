Top 10 Best Korean dramas to watch during your winter holidays on Netflix, Disney Hotstar and other OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
The lives of two women are explored in the engrossing romantic comedy-drama Another Miss Oh.
The charming romantic comedy My Secret Romance tells the tale of two lovebirds.. They had a passionate one-night affair, broke up and then reconnected years later.
The exciting action drama Taxi Driver revolves around a shadowy taxi service that defends victims seeking revenge.
The intriguing fantasy romance Doom at Your Service centers on Tak Dong-kyung, a woman who makes a deal with Myul Mang, a supernatural entity.
The captivating urban fantasy play Tale of the Nine Tailed explores mythology and folklore from Korea. It chronicles the adventures of the fabled nine-tailed fox known as "gumiho."
A romantic drama set in the 1980s, Snowdrop is much appreciated. It centers on Eun Young-cho and Im Soo-ho's unexpected meeting.
A touching family drama called Rain or Shine follows the lives of three siblings who have different goals and aspirations.
Big Mouth is an animated sitcom that explores the awkwardness and difficulties of puberty in a hilarious and sarcastic way.
Intense psychological thriller from South Korea called The Flower of Evil centers on the life of Baek Hee-sung, a seemingly ideal family man hiding a sinister secret.
The critically acclaimed South Korean drama Prison Playbook is set in a prison. It tells the tale of Kim Je-hyuk, a famous baseball player, who ends up behind bars.
