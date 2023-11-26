Top 10 best Malayalam crime thrillers streaming on OTT right now
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Joseph is the story of a police officer who accidentally gets pulled into a case of organ investing after the death of his ex-wife. Prime Video.
4 adopted children come together to find the mystery behind the murder of their mom. Watch Big B on Zee5.
Kurup does a series of awful things including faking deaths, faking deaths but how far can he get away with it. Watch on Netflix.
Mumbai Police is a neo-noir movie about a police officer trying to catch his friend’s killer but goes through partial memory loss. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathiraa is the thrilling story of Anwar, a criminologist who has to race against time to stop the serial killer. Available on Sun NXT.
Munnariyippu is about a criminal who commits double homicide and lives in jail past his term. Stream on Sun NXT.
Iyer decided to solve the case of Aswathi who got murdered but finds out about the complexities of the case as he dives deeper. Watch Jagratha on Prime Video.
A couple of friends open up to an IPS official about an event while the official promises to help, but will he? Find out by watching 7th day on Disney+ Hotstar.
Oru CBI Diary Kurippu is an old movie about the investigation of a suicide case but as the investigation goes deep they find out that it was a murder. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Vettah is another crime thriller that follows the story of a couple of police officers trying to solve a case of a missing actress. Sun NXT.
