Top 10 Best Malayalam Horror films ranked by IMDB
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024
Mammootty's Bramayugam is the best Malayalam horror film as per IMDB
Mangalavaaram is on 2nd spot. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar
Bhoothakaalam on Sony LIV is also ranked as one of the best Malayalam horror films
Romancham a movie around Ouija board is also in top five
Conjuring Kannappan on Netflix is also a great watch
Kumari is a classic movie about folklore horror
Manichithrathazhu is one of the most loved Malayalam horror films
Asvins is a modern scary tale available in Netflix
Vichitram on Prime Video has its share of chills and thrills
Ananda Braham is about the world of black magic and sorcery
