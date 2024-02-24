Top 10 Best Malayalam Horror films ranked by IMDB

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Mammootty's Bramayugam is the best Malayalam horror film as per IMDB

Mangalavaaram is on 2nd spot. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhoothakaalam on Sony LIV is also ranked as one of the best Malayalam horror films

Romancham a movie around Ouija board is also in top five

Conjuring Kannappan on Netflix is also a great watch

Kumari is a classic movie about folklore horror

Manichithrathazhu is one of the most loved Malayalam horror films

Asvins is a modern scary tale available in Netflix

Vichitram on Prime Video has its share of chills and thrills

Ananda Braham is about the world of black magic and sorcery

