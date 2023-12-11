Top 10 best Malayalam movies with high dose of entertainment to watch on OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Kumbalangi Nights is the story of 4 brothers who share a love-hate relationship with each other but eventually come together. On Prime Video.
Drishyam follows the story of a man willing to sacrifice anything in order to save his family. On Prime Video.
Bangalore Days is the story of three young friends on a trip to explore the city of Bangalore. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Jallikattu is the story of a buffalo who runs away causing a lot of frenzy as it wreaks havoc in a village. On Prime Video.
Released this year only, 2018 is a movie revolving around the 2018 Kerala floods and its consequences. On Sony LIV.
Home is the story of a father who aims to be tech-savvy just so he could be a better companion to his 2 sons, watch this beautiful story on Prime Video.
Jana Gana Mana is a crime-thriller following the story of a cop and a lawyer. Watch it on Netflix.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is the story of a newly-wed couple, Sreeja and Prasad who are struggling in their lives. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Ee. Ma. Yau or RIP revolves around the death of Vavachan Mesthiri and the different perspectives regarding the same. On Netflix.
Bhoothakaalam is a horror story of a mother and son having strange experiences which makes them question reality. On Sony LIV.
