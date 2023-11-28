Top 10 best Malayalam murder mysteries on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie, a beautiful young girl gets murdered but a cop, a novelist and a journalist have different perspectives of it. Stream on Prime Video.
Irul is a mysterious movie about a couple that takes shelter at a nearby home but they soon discover that there is a killer among them. Watch on Netflix.
Mumbai Police is the story of an ACP who is trying to solve the murder of another fellow ACP but loses memory in the process. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Cold Case tells a story about a murder case that is being investigated by a police officer and a journalist, watch on Prime Video.
Unnaipol Oruvan, a police officer narrates a case that has not been recorded anywhere in the case files, also on Prime Video.
CBI 5 follows the story of a CBI officer trying to solve a series of murders to resolve the mystery. Available on Netflix.
Nizhal is the story of a young boy who tells murder stories to a judge and they somehow end up being true. Watch on Prime Video.
12th Man follows the story of 11 friends who have a get-together for a party but things go south after they receive a phone call. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Masterpiece is about a professor who is trying to restore order in the campus. Watch on Prime Video.
Twenty:20, a wealthy businessman’s brother gets murdered and now it's up to him to get revenge. Watch it on Sun NXT.
