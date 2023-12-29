Top 10 best movies of 2023 to watch with family over the New Year 2024 long weekend

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023

2023 is coming to an end and much to everyone's delight, it brings along a long weekend. To keep yourself entertained, watch these movies on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan tops the list. The swag-filled film is on Netflix. Cherry on the cake is that the extended version of the film is available on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 on Zee5 to get all the nostalgia feels along with some power-packed maardhaad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bring in the new year with Thalaivaa aka Rajinikanth as his 2023 release Jailer is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want New Year to be romantic? Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha on Amazon Prime Video. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's movie also has a strong message to share.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want romance plus some family drama? Then watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Need some inspiration and motivation to kill it in the year 2024? Ghoomer on Zee5 serves the purpose. The film will leave you motivated to the core.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan's movie that roared and how at the box office is on Amazon Prime Video. It is packed with action and thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For some great laugh watch Vicky Kaushal's movie The Great Indian Family on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kathal on Netflix is an underrated movie that should definitely be on your must-watch list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Raniganj makes for a good watch. It is the story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh who saves trapped miners from a flooded mine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Among the other South Indian films, watch Kushi on Netflix. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's movie will make you smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 popular Bollywood movies with ensemble cast to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More