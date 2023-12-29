Top 10 best movies of 2023 to watch with family over the New Year 2024 long weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
2023 is coming to an end and much to everyone's delight, it brings along a long weekend. To keep yourself entertained, watch these movies on OTT.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan tops the list. The swag-filled film is on Netflix. Cherry on the cake is that the extended version of the film is available on OTT.
Watch Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 on Zee5 to get all the nostalgia feels along with some power-packed maardhaad.
Bring in the new year with Thalaivaa aka Rajinikanth as his 2023 release Jailer is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Want New Year to be romantic? Watch Satyaprem Ki Katha on Amazon Prime Video. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's movie also has a strong message to share.
Want romance plus some family drama? Then watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Amazon Prime Video.
Need some inspiration and motivation to kill it in the year 2024? Ghoomer on Zee5 serves the purpose. The film will leave you motivated to the core.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie that roared and how at the box office is on Amazon Prime Video. It is packed with action and thrill.
For some great laugh watch Vicky Kaushal's movie The Great Indian Family on Amazon Prime Video.
Kathal on Netflix is an underrated movie that should definitely be on your must-watch list.
Akshay Kumar's movie Mission Raniganj makes for a good watch. It is the story of mining engineer Jaswant Singh who saves trapped miners from a flooded mine.
Among the other South Indian films, watch Kushi on Netflix. Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's movie will make you smile.
