Top 10 best movies on OTT about death, loss and grief
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
We Are Family - Aman and Maya separated a while ago and later, came together to deal with the issue of cancer which their child, Maya is facing.
The Sky is Pink - The true story of the late Aisha Chaudhary, whose family's perspective on life was altered when they discovered she had a fatal illness, is the basis for the film.
Baghban - An elderly couple wants their children to take care of them when they get old. However, their kids regard them as a burden causing an emotional plot.
Kal Ho Na Ho - The second half of the movie will get your eyes watery with every dialogue and every expression.
My Name is Khan - An Indian Muslim struggles to talk to the President of America after losing his son because of his religious identity.
Kapoor and Sons - Rishi Kapoor’s character’s demise is not the only part to cry about. There are many relatable moments which can make you emotional.
Goodbye - The central theme of the narrative is a dysfunctional family with separate lives for its members. However, a terrible and unexpected loss destroys their world.
Raanjhana - The sad story of an incomplete love will stay in our hearts forever, just like the smile of Kundan, the main lead.
Veer Zaara - It is a tale of bravery, sacrifice, love, and separation. An enduring legend of love that inspires and continues to exist forever.
October - Banita Sandhu and Varun Dhawan will surely make you cry with their performances in the film October which was considered to be way different than other films.
