Top 10 Best Movies to watch for all the Zombie lovers

Train to Busan to Go Goa Gone: Here's a list of movies for all the Zombie lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023
The 2016 release is about passengers trapped on a speeding train whilst a zombie attack in South Korea.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1985 film directed by George Romero is one of the must-watch for all the zombie movie lovers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
REC movie is a story of a journalist, cameraman and a lady who is infected by a virus giving her inhuman powers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dawn of Tthe Dead (2004) is about a few survivors in a worldwide plague producing zombies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Braindead is a comedy film with plot around zombies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another comedy with Zombies in it is Zombieland that a must watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
28 Days later is a Danny Boyle film that has a mysterious virus taking over Great Britain.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Night of the Living Dead is a classic with zombies as the plot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaun of the Dead is about a salesman singlehandedly taking over a community of zombies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least, Go Goa Gone is definitely a must-watch for great entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!