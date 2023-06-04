Top 10 Best Movies to watch for all the Zombie lovers

Train to Busan to Go Goa Gone: Here's a list of movies for all the Zombie lovers.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2023

Train to Busan

The 2016 release is about passengers trapped on a speeding train whilst a zombie attack in South Korea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Day of the Dead

1985 film directed by George Romero is one of the must-watch for all the zombie movie lovers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

REC

REC movie is a story of a journalist, cameraman and a lady who is infected by a virus giving her inhuman powers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dawn of Tthe Dead

Dawn of Tthe Dead (2004) is about a few survivors in a worldwide plague producing zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Braindead

Braindead is a comedy film with plot around zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zombieland

Another comedy with Zombies in it is Zombieland that a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

28 Days Later

28 Days later is a Danny Boyle film that has a mysterious virus taking over Great Britain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead is a classic with zombies as the plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shaun of the Dead

Shaun of the Dead is about a salesman singlehandedly taking over a community of zombies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Go Goa Gone

Last but not least, Go Goa Gone is definitely a must-watch for great entertainment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood star kids who are from broken homes

 

 Find Out More