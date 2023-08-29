Top 10 best Nagarjuna movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more OTT

On Nagarjuna's birthday here are some of his best movies

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023

Annamayya

Annamayya This cinematic version of an Indian poet Annamayya is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manmadhudhu

The story of a misogynist forced to work with a woman is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shiva

Nagarjuna’s character takes a stand against the corrupt. The movie is avaialble on Amazon Prime Video.

Manam

Manam is a family drama available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Ghost

The Ghost is an action thriller streaming on Netflix.

Gitanjali

Mani Ratnam's directorial Gitanjali is available on Voot.

Wild Dog

Wild Dog is a Telugu language action thriller available on Netflix.

Hello Brother

The movie on Amazon Prime Video is about a man meeting his twin who is opposite him.

Oopiri

This comedy drama is available to watch on SunNxt.

Ninne Pelladatha

This romance comedy drama is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

