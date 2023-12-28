Top 10 best new releases of 2023 on SonyLiv, JioCinema and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
800 is the story of Muthiah Muralitharan and how he went from a mere refugee to a Cricket legend on JioCinema.
Ayali is a show that delves into the Tamil patriarchal society, watch on Zee5.
Rocket Boys is the story of two men who created history while building India’s future. Watch on SonyLIV.
Asur follows the story of a serial killer in a cat-and-mouse game with 2 CBI Officers. Watch the new season of this suspense thriller on JioCinema.
Kalkoot explores the hardship of a Police Officer both on a personal and professional level. On JioCinema.
Inspector Avinash, the story of the fearless cop Avinash Mishra trying to bring down the Mafia of UP. On JioCinema.
Kadak Singh is a thriller movie starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role following the story of a patient suffering from amnesia. On Zee5.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is the story of a lawyer played by Manoj Bajapayee fighting for truth against the powerful and affluent people. On Zee5.
Viram is a web series revolving around acid attacks and what goes on in the heads of criminals who commit such acts. On MX Player.
2018 is an Oscar-nominated drama series based on the survival of people during the Kerala Floods. Watch on Sony LIV.
