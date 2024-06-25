Top 10 best off-beat Bollywood actors we can't get enough of
Nishant
| Jun 25, 2024
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his raw and intense performances with notable films including Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Manto.
Kalki Koechlin is well-known for choosing roles in off-beat, independent films like Margarita with a Straw, Dev.D.
Jim Sarbh brings a unique intensity to his roles often playing edgy and unconventional characters like Padmaavat, Neerja, Made in Heaven.
Rajkummar Rao is acclaimed for his dedication to his craft and his willingness to take on challenging and diverse roles like in Shahid, Newton, Stree.
Vidya Balan is known for breaking the stereotypical mold of Bollywood heroines choosing roles in moives like The Dirty Picture, Kahaani, Tumhari Sulu.
Kangana Ranaut is known for her fearless and outspoken nature, both on and off-screen with movies like Queen, Manikarnika and Panga.
Tisca Chopra is known for her strong performances and her willingness to take on roles in independent works like, Chutney, Hostages, etc.
Sobhita Dhulipala is known for her work in both mainstream and independent films with notable works like Made in Heaven, Raman Raghav 2.0, etc.
Radhika Apte is often seen in roles that are bold and unconventional like Andhadhun, Sacred Games, Phobia
Renowned for his versatile acting, Pankaj Tripathi has become a favorite in both films and web series with notable works like Mirzapur, Masaan.
