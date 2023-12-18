Top 10 best Radhika Apte movies, web series to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Radhika Apte has been in the industry for quite a long time now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Making her debut in 2005 with a small role in Vaah Life Ho To Aisi!, the actress has been unstoppable since. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some of her best works came in the hit web series, Sacred Games where she played the role of Anjali Mathur. 2
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She played a prominent role in the movie Andhadhun, which is based on the movie L’Accordeur. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parched is a movie that sheds light on various social issues and follows the life of 4 women, Radhika played the role of one of the women in the movie. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pad Man was another movie related to social issues that Radhika Apte starred in alongside Akshay Kumar. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika also played a role in the biopic of Dashrath Manjhi, Manjhi: The Mountain Man. The actress played the role of her life in the movie. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badlapur is a revenge story in which Varun Dhawan plays the lead role. Radhika also starred in the movie. On Prime Video/
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Playing the role of a cop in the movie, Monica, O My Darling. She gave a telling performance. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha, one of the most recent releases for her in which she starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix, a thriller mystery series in which she played the role of Radha.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika was a writer of Lust Stories and also played a small part in the web series that is streaming on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT after a heartbreak
Find Out More