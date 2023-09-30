Top 10 best rated Indian crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Asur 2, Kohrra, Shaitaan, Scam 2003 and more: Here is a list of Top 10 best rated Indian crime thrillers you can binge watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 30, 2023

Kaalkoot on Jio Cinema

Fans have rated this Vijay Varma crime drama as a compelling watch on OTT

Scoop on Netflix

Scoop is a riveting crime drama based on the horrific killing of a journalist

Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix

Raj and DK's series on Netflix is packed with crime, nostalgia and performances

Kohhra on Netflix

This crime drama is riveting for the manner is explores society and human emotions

Bambai Meri Jaan on Prime Video

Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwari are first rate in this series based on Dawood Ibrahim's life

The Jengaburu Curse on Sony LIV

This is an unique thriller slow on the dangers of technology

Shaitaan on Disney + Hotstar

This is one of the most brutal web series around the world of crime

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema

This web series needs no introduction whatsoever

Scam 2003 on Sony LIV

Gagan Dev Riar's performance only warrants a watch

The Hunt For Veerappan on Netflix

Selvamani Selvaraj's crime documentary is one of the finest in India

The Freelancer on Disney + Hotstar

Fans are loving this series of Mohit Raina where he plays a mercenary

